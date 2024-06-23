Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,711,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,211 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of Palantir Technologies worth $39,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. 69,981,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,354,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 198.68, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

