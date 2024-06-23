Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,107 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

