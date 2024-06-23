Orser Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,178,474,000 after purchasing an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.39. 8,426,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.43 and its 200 day moving average is $280.25.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.