O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,275.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $1,265.00 to $1,275.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,123.64.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,081.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,019.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,030.53. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,894,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.