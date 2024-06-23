Orchid Price Reaches $0.0740 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $72.50 million and $1.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,413.07 or 1.00100044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012272 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00076682 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07183673 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,315,902.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

