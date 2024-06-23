OMG Network Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $44.51 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

