Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) Senior Officer Sells C$294,297.17 in Stock

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 30,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.76, for a total value of C$294,297.17.

Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Mark Kristian Rodger Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of Obsidian Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.56, for a total value of C$231,112.00.

Obsidian Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE OBE opened at C$9.86 on Friday. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$12.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$755.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). Obsidian Energy had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of C$177.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 1.3406593 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.50 price target on Obsidian Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

