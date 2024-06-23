O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Invests $298,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 358 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $787.60. The stock had a trading volume of 872,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is $775.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.84%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

