O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Invests $223,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 106.0% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 222,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after buying an additional 1,501,986 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,477,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,056,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 130,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

TEGNA Stock Performance

NYSE TGNA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.41. 10,118,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,257. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,970 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

