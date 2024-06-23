O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 4.5% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

