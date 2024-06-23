O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Arcos Dorados accounts for approximately 1.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned about 0.23% of Arcos Dorados worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,647,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at $22,192,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 681,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 305,588 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth $2,838,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ARCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

