Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.67 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.67 million and $606,334.21 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 648,074,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 648,074,122 with 638,011,138 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.0589291 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $594,778.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

