Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

About Norwood Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

