Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $34.50.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
