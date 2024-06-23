Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.79.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

