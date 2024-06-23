Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $477.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.15.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $432.09 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.20 and its 200 day moving average is $460.90. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

