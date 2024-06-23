Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

Get Northland Power alerts:

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.