Northland Power Inc. (NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.
About Northland Power
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.