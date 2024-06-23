Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $445,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 53.0% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.56.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,257. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average of $239.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

