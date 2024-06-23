Node AI Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $68.48 million and approximately $940,816.96 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node AI token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Node AI has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Node AI

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official website is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,604,723.91354716 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.81141049 USD and is up 11.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,088,734.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

