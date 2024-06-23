Noble Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $780.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

