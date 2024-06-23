NextEra Energy, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.31 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $72.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.