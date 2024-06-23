NewRiver REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NewRiver REIT Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 74.10 ($0.94) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 67.50 ($0.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.11 ($1.17). The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1,058.57, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc ('NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing resilient retail assets throughout the UK. Our £0.6 billion UK wide portfolio covers 6.4 million sq ft and comprises 25 community shopping centres and 12 conveniently located retail parks occupied by tenants predominately focused on essential goods and services.

