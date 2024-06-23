Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,655,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,263. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.52. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

