Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $686.12. 4,557,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $621.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,114.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

