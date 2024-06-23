Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,885 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $432,805,000 after buying an additional 466,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $7.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $686.12. 4,557,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $295.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $576.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.