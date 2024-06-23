NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

NTES opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. NetEase has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 30.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,307,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter worth approximately $103,658,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 996,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after acquiring an additional 789,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 804.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.