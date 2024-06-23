NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.38 or 0.00008344 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and $186.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00039922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012828 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,897,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,908,940 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020.

