M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

M&T Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,446,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,335. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

