Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 461 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.17% of Teleflex worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,308 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $118,665,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

NYSE TFX traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $203.40. The company had a trading volume of 767,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.37 and its 200 day moving average is $227.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $262.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

