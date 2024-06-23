Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,423 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 6,381,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

