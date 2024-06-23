Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,009 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 52,220,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

