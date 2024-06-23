Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $1.90 Million in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of MOD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.03. 1,178,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $82.52. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

