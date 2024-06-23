Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $9.84 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.99. 3,663,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,147. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $245.73.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.56.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

