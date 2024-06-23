Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $293,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 74,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,880. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

