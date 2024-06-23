Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Donaldson comprises about 2.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.56% of Donaldson worth $50,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,440,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,843,000 after buying an additional 113,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 16.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,278,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 106.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.
Donaldson Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE DCI traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $72.25. 1,056,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $78.03.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.
Donaldson Company Profile
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
