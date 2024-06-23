Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $171.75 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00038167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012397 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,418,778 coins and its circulating supply is 881,227,069 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

