Monero Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.58 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Monero has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for $167.57 or 0.00260029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $27.58 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,441.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00612209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00116060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00036325 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00043053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071333 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

