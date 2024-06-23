Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $39.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mobileye Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 93.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.04, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

