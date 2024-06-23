MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $511,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,885 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 38,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 52,675 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TGT traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.13. 5,652,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,187. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.