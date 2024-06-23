MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 263 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in ANSYS by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ANSYS by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares during the period. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its position in ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,173 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.35. 1,322,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.53. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

