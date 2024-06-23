MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,519,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,407,000 after buying an additional 1,567,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. 5,269,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,125. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

