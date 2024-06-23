MJP Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 926.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,705,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,120,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,620 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,011. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.23 and its 200 day moving average is $161.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

