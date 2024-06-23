MJP Associates Inc. ADV Invests $478,000 in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Linde by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,111,000 after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Linde by 96.3% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $442.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,046,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $212.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.75.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

