MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 251,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,799,000 after purchasing an additional 97,627 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6,409.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 82,489 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 328,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,208,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,993,000.

MGC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.72. The stock had a trading volume of 51,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,147. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $199.30.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

