MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.4% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $33,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 28,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,041,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,046,353. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

