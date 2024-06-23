MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. 10,182,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.11. The company has a market cap of $158.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.