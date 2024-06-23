MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 6,018 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

