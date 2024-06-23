MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,919 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $783,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,419,446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,072,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,913,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,926,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

