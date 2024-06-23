MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $615,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $945,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 437,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,223,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 366,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WEC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.28.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

