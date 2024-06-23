Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.28.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.37. Affirm has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Affirm by 19.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 255.1% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 16.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

