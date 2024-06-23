Meta Games Coin (MGC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $523,234.27

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $257.14 million and $523,234.27 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meta Games Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.23322133 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $178,675.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta Games Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Games Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta Games Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.